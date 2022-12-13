Flathead Sheriff deputy patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver

SOMERS — A Flathead Co. Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Somers Monday night.

In a Facebook post, Flathead Sheriff says on Monday, Dec. 12 around 11:40 p.m. one of their patrol vehicles was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 82 in Somers.

MTN News

The deputy was performing a traffic stop and was seated in his patrol vehicle doing paperwork when a westbound SUV hit the patrol vehicle traveling at highway speeds.

The deputy was transported by ambulance to Logan Health and is currently resting at home with minor injuries.

The suspected DUI driver was also transported by ambulance to Logan Heath.

The driver’s condition is not known at this time. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not drink and drive, to wear their seatbelt, and find a sober driver.

In addition please give all emergency vehicles space, and slow down when driving through scenes where emergency lights are flashing.