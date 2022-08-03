Flathead Co. Sheriff seeking info into suspicious fires

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help with any information into suspicious fires that were started in the county.

Thankfully all the fires have been extinguished.

Fire A set 7/31/2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Auction Road approximately 3/4 mile east of Highway 93 south of Kalispell.

Fire B was set 7/31/2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road south of Kalispell.

Fire C was set 7/31/2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Bigfork Stage Road approximately 3/4 mile south of Highway 83 and Swan Highway in Bigfork.

Fire D set 7/31/2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m. also on Bigfork Stage Road approx. 1 mile south of fire C in Bigfork.

Fire E was set 8/1/2022 at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Elk Springs Lane approximately 1/2 mile east of Highway 83 & Swan Highway in Ferndale.

The map below shows the approximate locations of the fires which are labeled A, B, C, D & E.

Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office

If you saw any suspicious activity that may be related to the fires, or if you have surveillance cameras in these areas, contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

