First watercraft inspection stations of the season set to open

Watercraft inspection stations are reopening across Montana.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 11, 2024
HELENA — The first watercraft inspection stations of the season are set to open this weekend. FWP uses inspections to check for and decontaminate boats fouled with invasive zebra or quagga mussels.

This weekend stations will open in Dillon, Lake County, and Anaconda. Any watercraft, from paddleboards and canoes to larger boats passing near one of these stations must stop for inspection. More inspection stations will open as we get closer to summer. In 2023, FWP inspected more than 95,000 watercraft and stopped 51 infested boats.

Ways in which folks can help curb aquatic invasive species from entering the state are by cleaning, draining, and drying their boat, live wells, anchors, boots, and gear when leaving the water.

