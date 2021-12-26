First responders spend holidays working for the community

HELENA — First responders protect and serve our communities, even on the holidays, giving up precious time with their families to do their job.

Bright and early on Christmas Day, Captain Brian Robinson with the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office prepares to go on patrol.

"It's a chance to serve your community during a stressful time. When we're out there patrolling, there's not a lot of calls for service during this time of year, especially on Christmas Day. However, we're out there. We're prepared for whatever comes in," said Robinson.

Robinson says that even though he is out patrolling the streets instead of spending time with loved ones, he loves what he does.

"It's a trade-off, but I love serving my community. As you know, Montana and Helena, especially the community, loves law enforcement. They support us, and it's great just to be there for them in their times of need," said Captain Robinson.

Whether it is law enforcement, healthcare workers, or EMS, holidays are no days off.

As for the Helena Fire Department, Christmas is like another day on the job.

"Christmas Day it's not a whole lot different than most days. We still come to work and get prepared for the job, and we usually end up. Cooking a meal together,” said Cory O’Brian, Battalion Chief for Helena Fire Department.

But, the firefighters in Station 1 have each other to celebrate with.

"They're giving up something, even though there's an expectation to be here, they do give up time with their family and friends, But they come here and do the work and enjoy the time here too. This is another family for us,” said O’Brian.

