First rabies-positive bat of 2026 confirmed in Flathead County

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Health officials have confirmed a bat found inside a home has tested positive for rabies, marking the first rabies-positive animal reported in Flathead County in 2026.

Officials say the case comes as bat activity increases heading into summer.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) said most bats do not carry rabies, but laboratory testing is required to confirm infection.

When a bat has had contact with a person or pet, FCCHD covers the cost of testing.

Officials say any situation involving a bite, scratch or suspected direct contact should be treated as a potential rabies exposure if the bat is not available for testing.

In those cases, medical follow-up, including post-exposure prophylaxis, may be recommended.

Because bat bites can be difficult to detect, health officials emphasize caution when a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child or someone who may not be aware of contact.

In those situations, the bat should be safely captured and submitted for testing.

To test positive samples, FCCHD says the bat's head must remain intact and the specimen should be refrigerated until submission. It should not be frozen. Guidance on safe capture and submission is available through the health department.

Residents are encouraged to call the FCCHD communicable disease line at 406-751-8117 with questions about potential exposure or proper handling procedures.

FCCHD is also reminding residents to take basic precautions, including avoiding contact with wild animals, ensuring pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations, and bat-proofing homes by sealing exterior entry points after bats have exited for the season.

Officials also advise residents to report wildlife that appears sick or behaves unusually, noting that most wild animals avoid humans and abnormal daytime activity can be a warning sign.