BOZEMAN — As the debate over federal education funding plays out nationally, decisions made in Washington could directly impact school days here in Montana, especially for students who rely on special education services.

For one Bozeman mom of a special needs child, the services have been very important.

“She just has this amazingly unique way of looking at things and looking at the world,” Kat Patterson said of her daughter, Evvie. “Her challenge comes in when she can’t quite articulate it.”

Federal Education Debate Could Reshape Special Education in Montana

Now a high school senior, Evvie has depended on the support of her school district for years. Patterson says having that connection made all the difference.

“We were fortunate because throughout her school experience, even when things weren't working out and when she didn't always see eye to eye with some teachers, there was always at least one she could lean on for support and who we can lean on to make sure she gets what she needs,” Patterson says.

But with funding questions looming, Patterson believes it’s more important than ever for families to speak up.

“Whether it’s advocating to your child at a school meeting, with teachers, don’t be afraid to voice your opinion and let people know how you're feeling,” Patterson says.

Even school leaders aren’t sure what to expect next.

“We don't know at this point what the future holds with regard to the Department of Education and federal funding for special education services,” said Chad Berg, Bozeman School District’s Director of Special Education.

Berg showed a graph of funding sources for special education. The portion representing federal dollars might look small, but he says its significance is huge.

“Federal funding shortfalls that have historically been there since the first passage of special education law really shift the responsibility of funding special education to local communities,” Berg says.

A recent executive order from President Trump aims to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, shifting more responsibility to individual states. While federal officials say support will continue, many families and school leaders are uneasy about what that actually means.

“Without that kind of federal oversight, then that would be a missing piece in terms of that kind of structure of accountability and how we support kids and families,” Berg says.

On the Department of Education website, Secretary Linda McMahon said shifting control to the states would “unshackle teachers” and “end progressive social experiments.”

Berg voiced concern about what these changes could mean for programs that support students with disabilities and those in low-income areas.

“The lack of high-quality, readily available information, not knowing whether the future for Title One or IDEA special education funding — not knowing whether that's stable — creates instability in and of itself,” Berg says.

For parents like Patterson, the stakes feel personal. She says it truly takes a village, and hopes that kind of community support remains, no matter what happens at the federal level.

“Advocate legislatively, making sure that those who are elected in the positions to represent you know what direction you want them to go, what you want them to support, and why those areas are important to you,” Patterson says.