Emergency drought assistance available in many MT counties

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 07, 2021
HELENA — Several Western Montana counties can now receive emergency drought assistance as hot and dry weather conditions persist across the state.

A total of 31 counties across the state are now eligible for the funding including Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders.

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order last week declaring a state of emergency due to the drought and the record-breaking temperatures that scorched the northwest corner especially.

As of June 22, 91% of Montana faced abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions that the governor said could only challenge our tourism industry and bring a severe wildfire season.

