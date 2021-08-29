Watch
Electric scooters are on a roll in Great Falls

Electric scooters are on a roll in Great Falls
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 17:01:21-04

GREAT FALLS — Electric scooter company Bird recently landed in Great Falls.

Bird scooters generally cost $1 to unlock; the per-minute cost to ride varies between cities. According to the Bird app, the cost in Great Falls is 39 cents per minute, and the minimum per-ride cost is $3.50 .

There are several locations in downtown Great Falls to find them, based on the Bird map:

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and must never block driveways. Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and must comply with all standard rules of the road applicable to bicycles.

"The GFPD would like the community to know that all City of Great Falls Ordinances and Montana State Statutes, applicable to bicycles, are applicable to these types of scooters. We want the community to be safe and follow all rules and regulations," said Lt. Doug Mahlum of the Great Falls Police Department.

Bird electric scooters outside of Speaking Socially in Great Falls

In order to rent one of the scooters, you must download the Bird app and follow the instructions. Click here for details.

