Early morning fire displaces residents at downtown Helena apartment building

HELENA — Firefighters from multiple agencies assisted in putting out an early morning fire at the Tower Hill Apartments in downtown Helena.

Helena Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers told MTN that firefighters were dispatched to 24 S. Ewing just before 2:15 a.m.

Chambers said when crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire conditions on the east side of the building.

Once crews had the outside of the building under control they moved inside to extinguish the remaining fire.

Chambers said that electricity was shut off to approximately 18 units, displacing 30 to 40 residents.

"Right now the Red Cross has been called to come assist the victims and the individuals that have been displaced. We are investigating the fire to find out; we believe we know where it started, we don't know why at this point."

Chambers says the fire appears to have started on or near one of the building's porches.

No firefighters or residents were injured. A few people have been checked for smoke or stress-related issues, but nobody was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters began to clear the area just after 4:00 a.m.