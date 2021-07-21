Drowning victim recovered from Stillwater River

Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem said Wednesday searchers recovered the body of a female drowning victim Tuesday morning in the Stillwater River near Jeffrey's Landing Fishing Access.

The woman in her 30s had likely only been in the water a few hours, Kem wrote on his official Facebook page.

The sheriff's office received the call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the body hung up in a shallow portion of the river channel.

The autopsy was conducted Wednesday and determined cause of death to be drowning, according to Kem.

The woman was not from Stillwater County, and her identity will be released once next of kin are notified, according to Kem.

The investigation into the drowning is ongoing, according to Kem.

Anyone in the area who may have information on the incident should call Stillwater County Chief Deputy Skyler Steele at 406-322-5326.