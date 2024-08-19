Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Driver dies in rollover crash in Meagher County

meagher county fatal crash august 19 2024
MTN News
meagher county fatal crash august 19 2024
Driver dies in rollover crash in Meagher County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a rollover crash in Meagher County on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

It happened just before a 11 p.m. along US Highway 12 at mile marker 58, near the community of Checkerboard.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 57-year old man from White Sulphur Springs was eastbound in a Toyota Tercel and crossed the centerline, going off the left side of the road and colliding with a delineator post.

The driver over-corrected, went back on the road, and then crossed the centerline and went off the right side of the road.

The car went off of a steep embankment and landed in a ditch.

The force of the crash threw the man from the car, and the car caught fire.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader