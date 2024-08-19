Driver dies in rollover crash in Meagher County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a rollover crash in Meagher County on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

It happened just before a 11 p.m. along US Highway 12 at mile marker 58, near the community of Checkerboard.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 57-year old man from White Sulphur Springs was eastbound in a Toyota Tercel and crossed the centerline, going off the left side of the road and colliding with a delineator post.

The driver over-corrected, went back on the road, and then crossed the centerline and went off the right side of the road.

The car went off of a steep embankment and landed in a ditch.

The force of the crash threw the man from the car, and the car caught fire.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released. We will update you if we get more information.