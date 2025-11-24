Dr. Clint Seger named sole CEO of Billings Clinic-Logan Health

Dr. Clint Seger has been named sole CEO of Billings Clinic-Logan Health, effective Jan. 1, the hospital announced Monday.

Seger had been serving as co-CEO of the combined healthcare group since March, along with Kevin Abel, the former president of Logan Health Medical Center and Logan Health Whitefish.

In a news release, the hospital’s board of directors said they approached both Seger and Abel about becoming full-time CEO. Abel said he preferred to return to his previous role and endorsed Seger to take over, according to Craig Bartholomew, chair of the Billings Clinic-Logan Health board of directors.

Seger had previously worked as CEO of Billings Clinic in the spring of 2023, replacing Dr. Scott Ellner. He was named chief physician executive when Billings Clinic merged with Logan Health in August 2022.

He became co-CEO with Abel in March 2024 after Dr. Craig Lambrecht, who was serving as CEO of the combined company, stepped down.

Seger grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming, and attended medical school at the University of Washington through the Wyoming WWAMI program, He joined Billings Clinic in 2008, practicing hospital medicine at Cody Regional Hospital in Wyoming.

He was appointed the Billings Clinic chief medical officer for the region in 2014.