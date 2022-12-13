Donations still sought for Western Montana Santa Fly Over

MISSOULA - A Christmas tradition that was put on hold nearly 30 years ago made a comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the Western Montana Santa Fly Over.
This year, the group plans to keep the tradition going -- with your help. Santa is supposed to fly over Missoula on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. from the airport, weather permitting.
The group that took over flying the nearly 30 feet long and 12 feet tall Santa, says they need $8.000 total to take to the skies.
"It's something that was a really big part of my childhood and part of my wife, and it was something we wanted to share with our kids. And I know there's so many people here that we're here then that are doing the same thing,” explained Brian Lease.
“They're able to bring it to their kids. I did this when I was a little kid. I watched Santa do is practice over Missoula. And then for people that weren't here,” Lease continued. “It's something that you really don't see anywhere else."
They are about halfway to their goal thanks to the help of community sponsors and donations. Additional information on how to help out can be found at https://406santaflyover.org/.