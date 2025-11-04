Donation helps fund EMT training in Broadwater County

Broadwater County is facing a shortage of emergency medical technicians, but the Broadwater Community Health Foundation is working to address that.

The foundation recently donated $9,000 to train six new EMTs at Billings Clinic-Broadwater.

EMTs provide what can be a life-saving service—they are the ones who provide emergency medical care and help transport patients to the hospital.

Right now, Billings Clinic-Broadwater has 12 EMTs, and hospital officials say adding six more will benefit the county.

“When it comes to nights and having even a second EMT on to be able to drive or respond to a 911 can be challenging,” said Billings Clinic-Broadwater CEO Justin Tiffany. “And so getting more folks trained will be very valuable for us.”

The new EMTs will start training in January, and they will likely be ready to start in the summer or fall of 2026.

