Dogs and cats in animal cruelty case ready for adoption

GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center recently was overwhelmed with dozens of animals rescued after Cascade County deputies uncovered a large-scale animal cruelty case in Sun Prairie.

Katie Ober, the executive assistant at Maclean, said, "You could tell that a lot of them most likely hadn't been leash trained. A lot of them didn't know how to sit or things like that." She could tell a lot of these animals were not used to going on walks and they needed some basic training along with potty training.

After several weeks of care at the center, they are now available for adoption. Erik Johnson reports - watch the video here:

For more information about adopting an animal, click here to visit the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center website.