Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg opening for the season

PHILIPSBURG — Even though the weather is staying fairly mild for the end of November, ski season is preparing to take off in Western Montana and that includes at Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg.

The ski area's opening day is set for Saturday, December 2, 2023, and to kick off the season, Discovery is offering free lift tickets for Easy Chair and Totemoff Carpet.

That means families can enjoy the slopes, catch some football games at the ski area's bar, plus - eat and drink.

There are some things to keep in mind. First, the only run that will be open is the beginner hill with the easy chair.

Secondly, the ski area is closing next week — Monday through Friday — but will reopen for the weekend.

