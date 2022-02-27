Cross-country tour stops at Fort Benton animal shelter to help with fundraising

FORT BENTON — A non-profit agency is trying to help raise awareness about shelter animals by making a stop in north-central Montana during a cross-country trek.

Kris Rotonda, the founder of Jordan’s Way, visited the Dedman Animal Shelter in Fort Benton on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The stop was part of the organization’s 50-state tour, making stops in two states each month. From the Jordan's Way website :

Our founder Kris met his best friend and inspiration 11 years ago at a local shelter. Jordan had spent her whole life in a shelter until Kris was able to rescue her. Over the years they helped each other grow as their bond strengthened. Many of us know the profound affect that an animal can have on your life, and the impact that we have when we rescue shelter pets. Sadly Jordan passed in the fall of 2018 after a battle with cancer. Kris made a promise to honor her life by helping as many shelters in need as possible, founding Jordan’s Way.

Friday’s visit included fun challenges for the shelter employees to raise money while also highlighting the animals in the shelter.

A portion of the money raised from Friday’s visit will go to the shelter.

"This amount we're raising today is going to impact us financially very greatly. We've been hit recently with a lot of medical cases in our animals that are, of course, very costly,” said shelter manager Nikki Jones.

Jordan's Way has so far visited 46 states and raised nearly $3 million dollars.



