BILLINGS — A Billings mother of five who was found dead Friday had previously sought to distance herself from her estranged husband amid escalating threats and violence, according to court documents, as friends and local leaders call for policy changes in how domestic violence cases are handled.

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'Could have been prevented': Records, friends detail warning signs before Billings homicide

Thirty-five year-old Shawna Katherine Grove, also known as Shawna Katherine Hart, was reported missing Friday morning after she was last seen getting into a vehicle with her estranged husband, Tanner Grove, who is now listed as the primary suspect in her death. Authorities said Hart was found dead later that night in the vehicle, located in Big Horn County. Formal charges related to her death had not been filed as of Monday.

Related: Missing woman found dead in Big Horn County; police suspect homicide

Court records filed in Yellowstone County District Court outline a history of alleged violence leading up to Hart’s death, including a March 29 confrontation that resulted in felony charges against Grove.

According to an affidavit, Grove went to a residence on Yellowstone Avenue where Hart and her children were gathering belongings. Prosecutors say he was looking for Shawna's boyfriend, whom Grove believed had stolen his bicycle and had been following him previously.

Prosecutors allege that Grove was armed with a shotgun and pointed it at two minors, holding the weapon inches from one child’s face. One of the children told investigators he feared he would be shot and said Grove had previously threatened to kill them.

At the time, Grove was prohibited from contacting Hart and at least one of the children under a no-contact order issued Oct. 21, 2025, more than five months before the incident.

The affidavit states Hart reminded Grove of the order during the confrontation. Prosecutors say Grove responded that he wanted to “handle it civilly” and made statements indicating he intended to harm himself, saying he had “nothing to live for” amid the couple’s ongoing divorce.

Grove faces two felony counts of assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of violating the no-contact order. Each felony count carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Hart was killed less than a month after that incident.

Related: ‘Not enough’: Domestic violence advocates call for change after Billings homicide case

The documents state she was in the middle of a difficult divorce. Friends said she had been trying to leave the relationship for years.

“I've got text messages over the last few years of her trying to get out several times,” said Kelsey Krueger, who described Hart as her best friend of 25 years.

Courtesy image Shawna, holding Krueger's son.

Krueger, a domestic violence survivor, said the news has been devastating for her family and others who knew Hart.

“My son, Ben, he is currently drawing pictures for Auntie Shawna to send to heaven,” said Krueger. "She's a beautiful person, and I couldn’t have chosen a better person to put in my son's life.”

Krueger described Hart as a devoted mother who was deeply loved by many.

"She's probably one of the best people I've ever met. Definitely one of the best moms I've ever met in my entire life," she said. “She's the sister that God let me choose … I just don't know how she's gone. I really don't.”

Another childhood friend, Dezaray Duffey, said she believes more could have been done to protect Hart.

"When it came to law enforcement, and already knowing that he was a threat and already knowing his violent past and his violent behavior, they let her down," said Duffey. “This could have been prevented, and it wasn't, and that is just horrific.”

Hart’s death has prompted calls from local officials and advocates for a review of how domestic violence cases are handled in Billings.

“There's a 100% chance that he was exhibiting red flags, that he intended to go back to her and do this, and somewhere along the lines somebody didn't see it, didn't understand it,” said Billings Ward 3 council member Amy Aguirre. "It's devastating. It happens way too often, and we as a community need to stand together and work on better policy to protect our survivors.”

Aguirre said she and City Council member Scott Aspenlieder planned to address the issue during Monday’s council meeting. Aguirre, who also leads Angela's Piazza, a nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, said the focus will include both policy changes and outreach to victims.

"We're very much here to help convey this message and help ensure policy doesn't fail us again," she said.

Related: Billings domestic violence expert shares warning signs and safety tips for victims

Aspenlieder told MTN he is asking the Billings Police Department to review its operations, training, and intervention methods, and to examine strategies used in other communities.

The Billings Police Department was not available for comment on Monday. However, earlier this year, during the annual review for crime in Billings, Police Chief Rich St. John said domestic violence-related arrests increased significantly in 2025, which he attributed in part to proactive enforcement.

"That indicates that our victims are reporting earlier and that our officers are intervening sooner," St. John said during the meeting. “We’re getting them arrested before something happens.”

Advocates, however, argue that more systemic changes are necessary.

Hart’s death has also created grassroots efforts. Krueger said she is organizing a memorial car cruise and vigil in Hart’s honor, with her car club, Pink Diamond. The club was started with other domestic violence survivors. Krueger said she is working to establish a nonprofit aimed at helping domestic violence victims leave abusive situations safely.

"We're working with the legal processes to get the nonprofit going now so that we can make sure that things like this don't happen again," she said. "My hope with Pink Diamond is that we can help victims become survivors."

Courtesy image

A cruise is scheduled for May 3, followed by a vigil at the Yellowstone County Courthouse at 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to support Hart’s family. Click here for more information.