Columbia Falls man dead after car crash

MISSOULA — A Columbia Falls man is dead after driving off the road in Columbia Falls Sunday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports at 9:15 a.m., the 63-year-old was driving a 1999 Subaru Forester eastbound in the right lane of U.S. Highway 2.

The man drove off the road to the right, striking the curb and a signal light pole at the intersection of North Hilltop Road, according to MHP.

Airbags were deployed but no seat belt was used. The man was reportedly alive directly after the crash but trapped inside the car.

Once extricated, medical responders performed CPR on the man but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.