Christmas tradition of free rides returns to Missoula Carousel after COVID cancellation last year

MISSOULA — For some, it's a Christmas Day tradition and at 101 Carousel Drive, there are free carousel rides, where happiness really does come full circle.

It is a place where milestones are celebrated and traditions take place. And on this day, the milestone celebrated by riders is Christmas.

Although they were closed last year due to COVID, the Missoula Carousel expects to see 150-200 people out for the free rides.

Theresa Cox, executive director of the Missoula Carousel for the past 27 years, says doing the free rides is their way of giving back to the Missoula community for all of their support.

“We have for, I think ever since we opened, we'd been open for free rides from 11 to 3 on Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Cox. "Just as a little gift to give back to the community. The Missoula community supports the carousels so graciously and generously and we would like to give back when we can.”