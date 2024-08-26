Caravan of Corvette cars stops in Montana during cross-country trek

LAUREL — It was hard to miss the long line of Corvette cars weaving through the town of Laurel Saturday morning. Laurel Chevrolet hosted a part of one of the world's largest moving automotive events, the National Corvette Caravan.

The Pacific Northwest Caravan of Corvettes that stopped at the dealership this morning was just one of dozens of different caravans from across the United States headed to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Bowling Green is home to the only Corvette assembly plant in the world.

Alina Hauter/MTN News A Corvette at Chevrolet Laurel

It's an event that's hosted every five years, with this year marking the museum's 30th anniversary. Corvette owners from the Pacific Northwest Caravan left Oregon and Washington Thursday for Butte. They landed in Laurel this morning before taking the Beartooth Pass to Cody, Wyoming as they continue their journey east. They'll stop in Nebraska and Missouri before making it to Kentucky next Wednesday.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Pacific Northwest Caravan co-captain John Elegant

"We started out with 250 Corvettes, and we're being joined tomorrow night by an additional 100 from central California that are coming up and joining with us. And an additional 25 that are coming down from Western Canada. We'll be, tomorrow night at dinner, about 355 or so Corvettes," said John Elegant, a co-captain for the Pacific Northwest Caravan.

By Wednesday, there will be over 3,500 Corvettes from all over the U.S. in Bowling Green, Kentucky.