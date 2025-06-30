Semi-trailer carrying pigs crashes on I-15 near Wolf Creek

A livestock transport semi-trailer carrying pigs has crashed on I-15 near Wolf Creek. An MTN reporter observed the trailer overturned with live and dead pigs on the interstate.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Monday near mile marker 225 on the southbound lanes near the Wolf Creek exit. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes were blocked due to the incident.

(Video of the crash of I-15. MTN has blurred out the more graphic images of the dead animals.)

