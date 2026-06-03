Cadet dies at Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon

A student of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon died on Tuesday, according to a release from the Montana National Guard.

An investigation is underway, and Guard officials said in the release they could provide no other details.

"As a father, my heart breaks for this young person's family and all who loved them," said Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson, adjutant general of Montana, in a written statement. "After 26 years with the Montana Youth Challenge Academy, including serving as the former director, I know firsthand how much the staff care for every cadet who walks through the door. This is a close community bound together by a shared commitment to helping young people. This loss is felt throughout the academy and across the Montana National Guard family."

The Youth Challenge Academy is a free program for teens aged 16 to 18 to learn skills to prepare to enter the National Guard. The program serves students who have dropped out of high school or are at risk of dropping out. The program is described as high-stress and high-tempo.

According to the academy's website, the current class has 54 students who are expected to graduate June 20. The academy was launched in 1999 and has graduated 4,300 people, according to the website.

The academy operates on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon.