Butte Wings and Wheels Show to help raise money for Butte Civil Air Patrol

BUTTE — Fly in or drive in to the first-ever Butte Wings and Wheels event at the Bert Mooney Airport

The Butte Wings and Wheels event will show off airplanes from all over and have a car show and shine that people can register on the day of the event.

Walt McIntosh has received calls from all over the state from people wanting to show off their cars. Two of those cars are a fully restored 1937 Cord and a Ford Model T.

"This is the first time it’s been done here. It’s been done other places across the country and the state but here in Butte, absolutely yeah the first time for us and we hope to make it an annual event." McIntosh said.

The event starts with a pancake breakfast fundraiser in one of the large hangars. The breakfast is free, but donations are encouraged.

The donations will go to the Butte Civil Air Patrol and their CAP program.

"All this money we’re going to get here is gonna go back to the program to do it annually, hopefully, next year and then as well us paying for some uniform items and for some color guard equipment for the cadets," said Captain Erik Eichner, Commander of the Butte Civil Air Patrol Squadron

In 1949 the Butte unit of Civil air patrol had been established. The civil air patrol launched in 1941 and aimed to mobilize airmen and their planes for emergency wartime duties. The cadet program began the following year. CAP became one of the most active arms of the military forces during that time.

Along with the car and airplane shows, there will be an airplane simulator, 1590 Search and Rescue will have an open house and equipment display, Peak LLC will have a climbing wall open, and the Life Flight network will have their airplane and helicopter on display.

The event is to bring awareness of aviation to the community

"I mean from the emergency services, search and rescue, the terminal here where we can get to any place on the globe right here out of Butte and then even Butte aviation here. They’re training pilots and having aircraft to rent," said McIntosh.

Butte Wings and Wheels will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

