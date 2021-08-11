Butte man dies in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

(Updated 1:00 p.m. MDT, 08/11/2021)

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release a 24-year-old Butte man died Tuesday night in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident at the intersection of Travonia and Iron Streets.

The man who died was driving the motorcycle westbound on Iron Street around 7:30 p.m. when it struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep was southbound on Travonia making an eastbound turn onto Iron Street.

The four occupants of the Jeep were not injured.

Sheriff Lester said the crash is under investigation and speed is believed to have been a factor; according to witness reports, the motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released. We will update you if we get more information.



(first report)

