UPDATE: Butte children reported missing found safe

UPDATE, 12:45 PM — McKenna Jennings, Destiny Griffith, and Alex McManamon have been found safe, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

No further details were provided.



(first report)

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is asking for the public's help in locating three juveniles that were reported as runaways on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The department said on social media that McKenna Jennings, Destiny Griffith, and Alex McManamon were each seen at their respective schools on Monday.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement / Facebook

McKenna is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black and tan striped shirt and black leggings.

Destiny is 5 feet tall, 135 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and red Sketchers hoodie and blue/pink leggings.

Alex is 5 feet, 11 inches, 120 pounds, and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Law enforcement did not state the age of the children or any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 406-497-1120.