Butte goes all-out for 2024 Fourth of July Parade

BUTTE — It was a great day in Butte, America for the annual Independence Day Parade, with lots of candy and puppies and babies, along with political candidates and plenty of red, white, and blue.

Parade organizers estimate a crowd of about 8,000 lined Harrison Avenue to watch 144 floats wind their way along the route that began at the Butte Civic Center.

"It’s nice to see things that you don’t really get to normally see, like people celebrating and having fun. I mean, it’s really fun to celebrate independence," says 10-year-old Khloie Forsch. She dawned a sparkling headband with stars and red and blue ribbons as she watched the parade with family.

Watch our coverage from the parade:

The 2024 Butte Fourth of July Parade

Forsch wasn't the only one to dress up for the parade. Farther down the route, Goose, a boxer, sat in her owner's lap with a star-spangled handkerchief around her neck.

"We came from here, just a couple blocks away," says Goose's owner Bridgett.

"We love the Fourth of July parade in Butte."

Of course, candy was tossed out intermittently from various floats; one young parade-goer showed off her spoils.

"I have two Tootsie Rolls. I got a giant one, a Jolly Rancher, and a Starburst. Oh, and my American Flag."

And what is the best part of the parade?

"Getting to, like—it’s Independence Day, everything! Seeing everyone, all these floats and stuff. It’s just really fun watching and seeing all this. It’s so cool."