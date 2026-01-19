Browning students denied service at McDonald's; superintendent responds

BROWNING — A video circulating on social media this week has sparked concern after members of the Browning High School wrestling team were turned away from a McDonald’s restaurant in Ronan, Montana.

In the video, a McDonald’s employee can be heard telling the students, “Browning School is not allowed. We’re not allowed to serve you guys. Sorry about that, guys.”

Brianna Juneau talks with Browning Schools superintendent - watch the video:

RESPONSE: Browning student-athletes denied service at McDonald's

The video was posted to Facebook on Thursday, January 15, by a parent who wrote, “How demoralizing for our Browning wrestlers, shame on you McDonalds in RONAN!! Poor guys are hungry and tired but were turned away!”

Browning School is located on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in north-central Montana. Ronan is located on the Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana.

Following the video’s release, speculation circulated that the students were denied service due to a previous incident involving Browning High School athletics.

However, Browning School District superintendent Rebecca Rappold says that explanation does not appear to be accurate.

She also addressed rumors suggesting a past incident involving the Browning High School football team.

Rappold said, “No damage had been reported to us or no incidents. We asked the owner if he had heard about any damage done to the property by Browning students, and he said no, and if it were to occur, he would have heard about it.”

McDonald's responds after Browning student-athletes were denied service

A similar situation occurred in 2018 with one of the Browning athletic teams traveling through Whitefish and Columbia Falls, including an incident with Woody’s denying service.

Rappold said, “The owners of the Ronan McDonald’s reached out to us this morning. He gave a verbal apology. He did not know why that decision was made last night.”

The Browning School District says situations like this are disheartening and hopes for change moving forward.

“We don't want our student athletes to have that type of treatment anywhere,” Rappold said. “We hope those establishments that we stop at for services will do the same for our students and coaches.”

In a statement, the district added, “For the future of all of our students and communities, we’d like to see this behavior stop and our students be welcomed into establishments when traveling. Be kind.”

In response to the incident, several local food establishments, including Ronan Public Schools, reached out to the Browning School District, inviting Browning athletes to eat at their locations anytime.



Here is the full statement from the owners of the McDonald's restaurant in Ronan, Chris and Melissa Cranshaw:

We’re aware of the incident that occurred at our Ronan restaurant, which was the result of an unfortunate misunderstanding – and not in any way a reflection of our values. We sincerely apologize for the frustration this has caused. We’ve addressed the situation with our team and personally reached out to Browning High School to make things right. Let me be clear: Everyone is welcome in our restaurant. We’re honored to serve the Ronan community and look forward to welcoming all students at any time.

Here is the statement released by Browning Public Schools superintendent Rebecca Rappold on Friday afternoon:

Browning Public Schools would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Ronan Public Schools, and the Ronan restaurants and community members who have reached out today to offer support for feeding our student athletes during our travels this weekend. Your kindness, generosity, and willingness to help exemplify the true spirit of community and sportsmanship. We are deeply appreciative of the care and concern shown for our students, and it means a great deal to our athletes, families, and staff. Thank you for standing with our students and for your support.

Here is the statement released by Rappold on Friday morning:

I am writing to address an incident involving the Browning Boy's Wrestling Team that occurred on Thursday, January 15, during their travel from Polson to Missoula for the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Classic. While the team was stopped at the Ronan McDonald’s, service was refused. The restaurant informed coaches and student-athletes that they would not serve Browning Public Schools. As a result, the team departed the location without being served.The Athletic Director worked with coaching staff to ensure students were safe and fed at another venue.



BPS would like to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our students are treated with dignity and respect while traveling with Browning Public Schools. This incident is being fully investigated and appropriate steps will be taken, including legal steps, if necessary. We appreciate the support of our community and remain committed to advocating for our students and upholding the values of Browning Public Schools.



PLEASE join me in being SO PROUD of our student-athletes and coaches who responded with dignity even when the management of the Ronan McDonald's did not treat them with dignity. BPS will not stand down and walk away, this matter will be fully investigated and pursued to ensure this treatment does not continue.