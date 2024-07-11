Body of missing Great Falls teen has been recovered from Lake Elwell

The search for Great Falls teen Kendall Danna has ended, as her body was found in Lake Elwell on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Kendall - 17 years old - was one of four people who was paddle-boarding at the lake on Saturday, June 15.

As they were crossing the lake, the weather got bad, resulting in waves up to five feet high and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

Three of the people made it to safety or were later rescued by first-responders, but Kendall has not yet been found.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said a few days later: "Statements made during interviews indicate that Kendall had lost contact with an inflatable paddle-board and was last seen submerging in the water."

On Tuesday, July 9, a search team utilized underwater sonar and took a photo image of an object that resembled possible human remains.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said on Wednesday, July 10, that the team utilized an underwater remote-operated vehicle and Flathead County divers attempted to locate the object at approximately 70 feet deep.

On Thursday, it was confirmed to be the body of Kendall, and her remains have been recovered.

Cory Reeves, the mayor of Great Falls, has been assisting in the search efforts, and shared on Facebook: "Mission Accomplished. RIP, Kendall."

Family members have been notified.

We will update you as we get more information.

