Body of missing angler found near Livingston fishing site

LIVINGSTON - The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site, south of Livingston, has reportedly been found.

According to a social media post, Park County Sheriff Brad W. Bichler, a search and rescue operation was started earlier on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, and the body of a woman from Kentucky was recovered at approximately 7:10 p.m.

The woman was reportedly visiting her family when the accident occurred. The woman's name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.