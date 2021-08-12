Body of kayaker recovered from Flathead Lake

POLSON — The body of a kayaker was recovered by divers from Flathead Lake Thursday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says two men in their 20's were kayaking near West Shore Park south of Lakeside Tuesday morning when their kayaks were swamped by the waves.

One of the kayakers went under, while the second man yelled for help. Bystanders on land and on a nearby boat went to assist the kayaker and were able to bring him to shore, but the second man was not found.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office has been searching for the man since Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bell says the body was recovered Thursday around 12 p.m. The body is at the Montana Medical Examiner's office in Missoula for examination.

The man's identity will be released once his family has been notified.