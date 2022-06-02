Body found near Superior identified as missing woman Rebekah Barsotti

SUPERIOR — SUPERIOR - Dental records have confirmed that the body recovered on May 17, 2022, from the Clark Fork River near Superior is that of Rebekah Barsotti, according to the Mineral County Sheriff Nike Toth.

Barsotti, 33, was last seen on July 20, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the Town Pump in Superior. She was reported missing on July 21 and extensive water, ground, and air searches began involving resources from four counties and Two Bear Air.

Barsotti's vehicle and some personal items were located at mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 by the Clark Fork River near Alberton.

Mineral County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue, and members from Kootenai County and Flathead County search and rescue teams began an extensive search in and around the Clark Fork River.

Toth notes that combined, over 2,000 hours were dedicated to the search for Barsotti.

“Mineral County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Rebekah during this very difficult time”.

The investigation of her cause of death and circumstances is still on going.

