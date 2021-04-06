Body found in Lincoln County believed to be that of missing man

LIBBY — A body that was found in Lincoln County this week is believed to be that of a Troy man who was reported missing in June of 2020.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an abandoned vehicle that had been found in the Shannon Flats area off Montana Highway 56, east of Troy.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the person who called alerted authorities recognized the pickup truck as being involved in an active missing person case from June 2020.

Deputies responded to the area and it appeared that the vehicle had been there for an extended period of time, according to Sheriff Short.

A search of the immediate area was conducted, but nothing further was located.

Crews searched on Sunday and Monday and a body -- who Sheriff Short says is believed to be 41-year-old Daniel Dolan of Troy -- was found.

The body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for positive identification.

Sheriff Short says the cause of death has not yet been determined and an investigation is ongoing.