Body armor donated to Missoula Police Department K-9 Zip

MISSOULA – A four-legged member of the Missoula Police Department will now be a little bit safer while out on the job.

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated bullet and stab protective vest armor to Zip.

The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other help to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, a news release states.

You can learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. by calling 508-824-6978.