BNSF train derails in Golden Valley County

Cleanup is ongoing Monday after a BNSF train derailed in Golden Valley County early in the morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m., sending 26 cars off the tracks in the western part of the county on Wallum Road, which is roughly northwest of Ryegate.

Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson says all cars were empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Crews have been working to get the tracks cleared and opened again, which is expected to happen possibly by Monday night, according to the sheriff's office..

The area of Wallum Road between Highway 12 and Hedgesville Road is expected to be closed for the next couple of days as cleanup continues.