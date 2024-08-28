Black bear roaming Uptown Butte put down, cubs near Montana Tech campus

BUTTE — The black bear sow that had eluded capture since early Tuesday morning was shot and killed by an officer with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) early Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, 2024.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in an update the bear was killed around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Her two cubs are currently in a tree near the Mineral Museum on the Montana Tech campus.

WATCH EARLIER COVERAGE: Black bear and cubs forage for food in Butte's westside neighborhood

Black bear and two cubs forage for food and roam Butte's westside neighborhood

According to the update, the bear was killed after unsuccessful attempts to haze her and her cubs away from populated areas. She was darted and tranquilized at least twice before being put down.

FWP officials are still on scene with the cubs and are working to determine the best course of action.

No further details were released. We will continue to update this article as we get new information.