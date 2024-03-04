Bitterroot National Forest hiring wildland firefighters

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is seeking to hire more wildland firefighters ahead of this summer's wildfire season.

They are looking to add more entry-level and permanent positions and will be accepting applications for new wildland firefighters through March 15, 2024.

No experience is required so anyone looking for a unique opportunity to begin a career with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is welcome to apply.

The positions have paid training and travel, competitive pay, and federal employee benefits, such as medical and retirement.

An in-person hiring event will be held on March 12 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1801 North First Street in Hamilton.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to meet with recruitment officers and experienced wildland firefighters and learn more about working on a fire crew and how to apply for these positions.

Wildland firefighters are also planning to attend the Ravalli County Career Fair at Hamilton High School on March 13 to meet with Bitterroot Valley high school students interested in working for the U.S. Forest Service.

Contact Deputy Fire Staff Officer Matt Young at 406-493-4391 or matthew.young@usda.gov, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot for additional information.