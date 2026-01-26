Billings protests held Sunday as tensions rise over ICE nationwide

BILLINGS — Two protests were held in Billings on Sunday as tensions rise nationwide over ICE, after federal agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis.

ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed over the weekend during immigration enforcement operations. He's the second person killed in three weeks by ICE agents.

A group of 50 people gathered at Veteran's Park on Sunday afternoon, forming a peace circle as temperatures plummeted across Montana. The event, organized by Meagan Boschert, doubled in size from the previous week as community members sought solace amid national unrest.

"It's a beautiful representation of humanity," Boschert said.

Boschert launched the Peace Circle last Sunday after feeling overwhelmed by current events. The gathering provides space for meditation and silent reflection, with participants holding hands in a show of unity.

"I was upset and I was overwhelmed," Boschert said. "I was crying, and I felt helpless and hopeless. It's also about teaching people through the chaos where we can find peace."

Amy Strecker was among those in attendance, who said she was there in support of her sister and the people of Minnesota.

Strecker said she's been affected emotionally seeing the latest in Minnesota and thought that a show of unity can help make a difference.

"There's such concern and fear in their hearts and it's reaching me here and I think many in our country," Strecker said. "The division is not helping. We need to do better."

The quiet gathering contrasted with active protests that took place the same evening in downtown Billings, where more than 200 people lined the streets with signs denouncing ICE.

Boschert said it's been a heavy couple of weeks and that emotions are running high.

"We all have big feelings about what's happening," Boschert said.

Boschert hopes the peace circle helps community members process difficult emotions while providing a space for connection with both friends and strangers.

"Even with how hard things can be in our modern world, if we can return to our breath and we can come back to those few moments of stillness, even if it's just for a moment, it can really create an effect for everyone," Boschert said.