Billings Leadership Foundation hires new executive director for Montana Rescue Mission

BILLINGS - The Billings Leadership Foundation has hired a new executive director to oversee the Montana Rescue Mission, the Friendship House, and the Montana Rescue Mission Bargain Center.

Dyann Romeijn will begin her role on Dec. 22, taking charge of all three facilities operated by the foundation.

Her hiring comes three months after the foundation terminated its prior director, Matt Lundgren.

Lundgren had overseen all three facilities for seven years before the board announced they were going in a different direction following an internal investigation.

Unconfirmed rumors of financial misconduct, money laundering, and embezzlement have cast a shadow on the Montana Rescue Mission.

Board members say they hope the Tuesday announcement shows the foundation is moving forward in a new and positive way.

