Billings domestic violence expert shares warning signs and safety tips for victims

BILLINGS — A Billings woman is working to educate the community about recognizing warning signs of domestic violence before situations turn deadly.

Cassandra King, who works at Angela’s Piazza, a women’s drop-in center, says the community doesn’t discuss the issue enough.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime

King teaches a twelve-week course designed for women who have experienced domestic violence or want to learn more about what it looks like.

In Montana, one in four women will experience domestic violence, she said.

King explains that abuse is a broad umbrella term with telltale signs that aren’t always physical. The warning signs include mental manipulation and isolation tactics.

The emotional and mental trauma from abuse can be particularly damaging for survivors.

“Those are the scars that are harder to heal and that women carry longer,” King said.

According to King, abuse is always driven by power and control, following a predictable pattern of escalation.

“That comes mostly through, first, intimidation, manipulation, demeaning words. Then comes the physical threats,” King said.

One way victims can protect themselves is by setting clear boundaries in their relationships and living situations.

“Setting boundaries is about saying, this is what I will allow around me in my household and in my space,” King said.

The next crucial step involves knowing what to do when those boundaries are violated.

“As soon as those boundaries are being crossed and this is unsafe, we need to consider getting out,” King said.

King emphasizes that help is available for those experiencing domestic violence, from support groups to counseling services.

“Always look for the helpers. It might be limited, but they're there, and there are people out there that are ready to reach out and give a hand,” King said.

