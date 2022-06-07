Billings coffee shop raising money after 5-year-olds die in ATV crash

BILLINGS — After two 5-year-olds were killed in a tragic ATV accident in Shepherd Friday, the owners at Steady Grinding Coffee House are doing their part to help in any way they can.

KC Johnson, owner of Steady Grinding Coffee House, said, “actually being able to see the pictures of the two kids really got to us.”

Hearing about the loss of a child is difficult for anyone, but for Johnson, it is much more personal. He lost a child himself.

“He’s my guardian angel now. I lost him to SIDS so I know, you know, how that feels to go through that," Johnson said.

5-year-olds Hunter and Olivia McCaulou died when the side by side ATV they were in was hit by a car. Authorities say the ATV was being driven by a 13-year-old and pulled in front of the vehicle.

Johnson and Taeler Hirsch have owned Steady Grinding Coffee House for two years and try to help the community whenever they can.

“This isn’t the first time that something like this has happened that we’ve done. We’ve actually have done a fundraiser for a family that lost a quite younger child. It’s just something that we feel a calling towards,” Johnson stated.

They’re now collecting donations for the McCaulou family.

The community can donate at the Steady Grinding Coffee House in the Heights or Shepherd location. The Shepherd location will also be donating one hundred percent of their tips to the family.

Johnson wants the McCaulou family to know the community is here for them.

"Anything that they need. I think this speaks volumes. We’re a small voice but behind the community we’re a large voice," said Johnson.

Johnson has set up a Venmo (@SteadyGrindingCoffeeHouse) for donations for the family if you are unable to make it to either location.