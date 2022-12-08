Big Sky Christmas Stroll happening this weekend, December 9-11

BIG SKY — The Big Sky Christmas Stroll will take place from December 9 -11 for its 25th anniversary. The Christmas Stroll is a weekend with family-friendly events, entertainment, and holiday cheer located at the Meadow Village Center on Friday and at Big Sky Town Center on Saturday.

Ski season also just began in Big Sky. If you're looking to stay for the weekend, mention #LoveBigSkyLocals when booking at The Wilson Hotel – Residence Inn Big Sky and they will donate a portion of your stay to the Big Sky Community Housing Trust.

Below is a list of Stroll activities:

Friday, December 9 at Meadow Village Center:

Photos with Santa Presented by Alpine Property Management (5:30-8 PM)

Holiday Photo Booth Presented by American Bank (5:30-8 PM)

Wagon Rides With Yankee Creek Carriage Co. Presented By BSOA (5:30-8 PM)

Scavenger Hunt Presented by Meadow Village Center (5:30-8 PM)

Holiday Carols at The Big Sky Chapel (6:45-7:30 PM)

Winter Trails Event Day 1, Stroll by snow and headlamp Friday and Saturday on Big Sky’s winter trails. Presented by BSCO, Lone Mountain Ranch, and BSSEF (5:30-9:30 PM at the Community Park Yurt)

Open Houses with raffles, giveaways and holiday cheer at all participating businesses (5:30-8 PM)

Saturday, December 10 at Big Sky Town Center:

Stroll Pre-Party at Beehive Basin Brewery (3:30-5 PM)

Elf The Musical Presented By Big Opportunities (Showtimes December 10 and 11 at 4 PM at WMPAC)

Big Sky Winter Market Presented By Bozeman Health | Big Sky Medical Center (5-9 PM at The Wilson Hotel)

Marty Pavelich Ice Rink Dedication (6:30 PM at Len Hill Park)

Santa’s Holiday Lounge at BASE Presented By BASE & First Security Bank (5:30-8:30 PM at BASE)

Winter Trails Event Day 2 (5:30-9:30 PM at the Community Park Yurt)

Stroll Fireworks & Viewing Party Presented By Belle Cose & Engel & Völkers (Open house at 5 PM & Fireworks at 9:15 PM)

Annual Deck The Sculptures Christmas Stroll Competition Presented By Big Sky Arts Council

Wagon rides with Lone Mountain Ranch, pickup and dropoff locations at Fire Pit Park and Beehive Basin Brewery (5-8:30 PM)

Dead & Down Concert at The Independent (8 PM)

Balloon Pop Presented By Montana Supply (5:30 PM)

Open House Presented By Outlaw Partners

Open House Presented By Ryan Turner Photography

Open houses and holiday hospitality by various participating businesses all evening long

For all Stroll inquiries contact erik@lovestreetmedia.com.