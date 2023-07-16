Big crowds enjoy good weather and great music at Montana Folk Festival

BUTTE - The music was playing, the sun was out, making it a perfect day two for the Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte.

“I just love the music, I love the atmosphere and of course being here in Butte I love the city, it’s a great city,” said Jess Cooksey of Butte.

The good weather and good music brought out large crowds who listen to performers on the six stages around Uptown Butte.

“Our plan is pretty much what you see; we’re going to sit here and listen to good music and enjoy Butte,” said Arnie Dood of Bozeman.

Audiences enjoyed more than 20 diverse performances that featured a wide range of musical styles.

One couple from Bozeman worked as volunteers at the festival on Friday and enjoyed the event as spectators on Saturday.

“It was wonderful, the temperature was perfect and people were enthusiastic, a nice diverse crowd of people it was really special,” said Dood.

This special event, now in its 11th year, continues Sunday, July 16, at noon.