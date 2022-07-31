Watch Now
Big Arm State Park reopening; Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains closed

Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 31, 2022
KALISPELL - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has announced that Big Arm State Park is reopening Sunday morning.

The park had been closed due to danger from the nearby Elmo 2 Fire that broke out on Friday evening.

However, FWP notes that Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains temporarily closed as the area remains under an evacuation notice.

The Elmo 2 Fire ignited in the Deep Draw area along Montana Highway 28 and had grown to 7,000 acres as of Saturday.

For information on restrictions and closures of FWP sites, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Elmo 2 Fire State Park Closure Map

