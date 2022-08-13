Bidding begins on limited edition map for Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority

Bidding is open on a beautiful new map of train routes across the northern West, with expectations of raising tens of thousands of dollars for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

The new map is a collaboration between BSPRA and Xplorer Maps, the Missoula-based firm which has become the leader in creating unique, hand-drawn maps for locations all over the world.

This map, which Xplorer Maps is donating to help the efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Montana's "Southern Route", shows how the new line would restore a critical connection stretching all the way from Minneapolis to Seattle. That's the former "Route of the Hiawatha", which was discontinued in the 1970s.

The new map shows points of interest, but also iconic art work showing the line's economic and cultural impacts. A limited number are being produced with the live online auction that will close during the BSPRA's Passenger Rail Summit in Billings August 23rd.

You can check out the map and bid at this link.