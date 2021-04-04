Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Behind the scenes of 'Covering Kaczynski'

items.[0].videoTitle
MTN's latest special report took Casey Conlon, Brandon Sullivan, and Jay Kohn on a tour across Montana, filled with experiences they won't soon forget. They share some of their favorite behind-the-scenes moments.
Covering Kaczynski roundtable
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 13:30:57-04

BILLINGS — The idea behind 'Covering Kazcynski' started in December 2020. Brandon Sullivan and I were talking about what movies and TV shows we'd recently been watching and came upon the subject of The Unabomber. I then asked Brandon if he had heard our colleague Jay Kohn's Unabomber story.

When he said no, MTN's latest special project was born.

This story took the three of us to Butte, Lincoln, and Helena in three days in mid-February, as we set out to tell the "story of the story": how MTN covered one of the most talked-about events of the 20th century.

For Jay, it was a walk down memory lane: to the KXLF studios in Butte he called home for eight years; to Lincoln, one of his favorite cross country skiing spots in a state filled with them; and to Helena, where he got his start in the industry, For Brandon and I, the trip was filled with new experiences, ones we won't ever forget.

We sat down this week to talk about some of our favorite behind-the-scenes moments from 'Covering Kaczynski.'

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the KBZK Streaming App