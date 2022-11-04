Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reports increase in human-caused fires

Forest officials say there have been four human-caused fires in the last five days due to unattended warming fires
bdnf 1104221.jpeg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 15:32:10-04

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (B-D) reports there have been four human-caused fire starts in the past five days in the forest's Wisdom District.

According to Paul Diaz, the Wisdom District Fire Management Officer, the fires are a result of warming fires left unattended and not fully extinguished.

It is common for warming fires to ignite and cause fire starts as temperatures drop. Fuels in the forest currently have low moisture levels which allow fires to take off more easily.

Officials encourage hunters to ensure warming fires are fully extinguished prior to leaving the area. Over 10 warming fires have led to human-caused fire starts on the entire B-D.

A recent escaped warming fire grew to about 20 acres near Salefsky Creek in the Wisdom District of the B-D. Fire crews were able to contain that fire at 20 acres.

Early notification is important in the ability to conduct smoke checks and dispatch Fire Crews over the 3.4-million-acre Forest.

If you come across an unattended warming fire, officials ask that you contact the Dillon Interagency Dispatch center at 406-683-3975, the local Sheriff's Office, or the local Ranger District Office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App