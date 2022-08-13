Audiences thrilled An Ri Ra Irish festival back in Butte

BUTTE — The An Ri Ra Irish Festival has returned to the most Irish city in America, Butte, Montana, and after two years of being canceled due to the pandemic, people are happy to see this event return.

“I love it being back; yeah, COVID sucked,” said Pat Sweeney of Missoula.

What do you think of the festival coming back after two years?

“I think it’s awesome, it was missed, it was certainly missed, I’m glad it’s back,” said Dan Haffey of Anaconda.

Irish musician Cathie Ryan said this about playing the festival: “I love playing here and it’s a town that’s mad for the music and the culture, so when you’re on stage you’re really communicating, you’re in a dialogue with the audience, we get so much back from Butte audiences.”

WEB EXTRA: Irish musician Cathie Ryan talks about being back in Butte for An Ri Ra

Sweeney added, “I just like the whole culture, it’s kind of like the Folk Festival downsized where it’s very approachable and the kids are great when they’re dancing and, you know, being of Irish heritage, I just love coming here and seeing all the stuff that’s going on that’s here.”