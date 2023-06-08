Arlee nonprofit files complaint against Montana DEQ over permit issued for gravel pit

ARLEE — The Arlee-based non-profit corporation, Friends of the Jocko, has filed a complaint against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) over the "legal validity" of the approval process of a proposed asphalt plant and gravel pit in Arlee.

The DEQ approved the permit for Riverside Contracting's opencut mining permit for the Marvin Rehbein asphalt plant and gravel pit on April 3, 2023.

The 157.1 acres of land for the plant is located off US Highway 93 North on the east side of the intersection of White Coyote Road and near the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas.

The complaint against the DEQ was filed on June 2, 2023, according to a news release from the Friends of the Jocko. It says the soon-to-be asphalt plant and gravel pit will cause significant impacts to the environmental social and cultural values of the area.



The complaint also challenges the following:

The DEQ's failure to perform certain constitutional duties related to the environment and public participation

That the Environmental Assessment is inadequate and fails to meet Montana Environmental Policy Act's "hard look" standard

The Environmental Assessment disregards the significance of the CSKT's historical and cultural uniqueness and living relationship with the land

The Environmental Assessment fails to adequately analyze the significant impacts to air & water quality, impacts on wildlife & fish or adverse impacts to threatened and endangered wildlife species

The complaint also mentionsMontana’s Red Tape Relief Project. The nonprofit alleges the goal of this project “was to cut the public out of the process and alleviate the agency’s mandate and ability to protect citizen and Tribal rights and the environment.”



The nonprofit’s goal is to redirect the DEQ toward a more balanced and lawful approach resulting in the void of the Riverside Contracting permit.

“We expect that DEQ and other state agencies will continue to erode citizens' rights to a clean and healthful environment, public process, and individual dignity as they allow egregious industrial developments like this to move forward, unimpeded,” the release states.

The challenge was filed by Friends of the Jocko's attorneys, Ferguson & Coppes, of Missoula Montana, according to the release.



