Anti-hate group hosts unity rally at Father Sheehan Park in Butte

BUTTE — Members of an anti-hate group in Butte came together for a peaceful gathering on Aug. 31 at Father Sheehan Park. The cookout and networking event was planned in response to a display of white power signs on an interstate overpass a few weeks ago.

Members of Not in Our Town share food, ideas and community as a way to counter the racist display that took place on the interstate overpass in August. Three masked men placed white power signs over oncoming traffic and members of an online group said they planned their anti-hate gathering as a counter to the negativity.

"It's to show the community that we're out here and we care about each other. If you need help, you need resources that we're the group to come to. We don't tolerate discrimination," says Allyssa Kaldor, a member of Not in our Town.

Members of Not in Our Town have been working together to take down white supremacist propaganda that has been a problem for years. Not in Our Town has also held peaceful demonstrations in Butte.

"We can't let hatred take seat in our town. Butte is a community for everybody and we can't let a small group of hateful, bigoted people take seat and make other people feel unwelcome," " says Connie Thomson, a member of Not in Our Town.

To find out more about how you can take a stand against displays of hate in your community you can visit the Montana Human Rights website.